German Bank N26 Plans to Be IPO-Ready This Year—When Will It Go Public?

N26 did embark on a journey in the U.S. market, but has since reversed course and will instead prioritize Europe. Early in 2022, N26 said (about leaving the U.S.), “It has been an incredible journey, and we’re proud of everything we’ve accomplished with your help and feedback. All of our learnings from our two years of growth in the U.S. market are being constantly applied as we continue to scale our global business.”