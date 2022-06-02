Municipal Bonds, Explained: What to Know As Muni Bonds Popularize Again

With interest rates near zero for the first couple of years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy has taken rising rates hard. One outcome of this is an increase in outflows (or sales) of muni bonds. According to financial firm Refinitiv Lipper, investors bought $96.8 billion in muni mutual funds and ETFs in 2021. For the first five months of 2022, more people are selling than buying, which keeps the inflow ratio in the red.