Mountain Dew Zero Sugar Joins List of Product Shortages in the U.S.

The Consumer Brands Association said that the out-of-stock rate for CPG products was 10 percent in January. While it's higher than average, it has come down from what we saw in the fourth quarter of 2021 when holiday shopping put a strain on the U.S. supply chain. However, the out-of-stock percentage for sports and energy drinks was 19 percent, while that of carbonated beverages was 13 percent, which is above normal.