How to Invest In Miso Robotics Private Stock, and Whether You Should

How to Invest In Miso Robotics Private Stock, and Whether You ShouldBy Rachel Curry
Nov. 19 2021, Published 12:24 p.m. ET
If you thought fast food couldn't get any faster, think again. Miso Robotics is automating the kitchen with its robo-chef products that fry, grill, and pour—all through an integrated system. Can investors get a bit of Miso stock?
Here's the deal on Miso Robotics, how to invest, and whether it's the right move for your portfolio.
Miso Robotics looks legit, but it's early
Miso Robotics co-founder and president Buck Jordan founded the startup in 2016 alongside Ryan Sinnet and Rob Anderson. The trio has remained involved in the company while CEO Mike Bell has taken the reins.
The subscription-based company has three products and an integrated platform:
Miso Robotics released the Flippy 2 in early Nov. 2021. The updated version of the flagship product costs about $3,000 per month, requires little labor to operate, and is engineered to fry almost anything.
The CookRight product offers an AI-powered vision and sensor system for the grill.
The Sippy prepares and secures beverages automatically.
The platform integrates data on labor, supply chain, product usage, and product quality.
According to SeedInvest, Miso Robotics has "entered agreement with White Castle to pilot and undertake a beta rollout of Flippy for White Castle's North American restaurants." Today, White Castle has 377 locations in 13 states.
Miso Robotics raised money through a crowdfunding campaign
Investors got a chance to get Miso Robotics stock through a crowdfunding campaign. While boosting the first Flippy, it offered equity on a platform called SeedInvest. During its time on SeedInvest, Miso Robotics raised $16,652,870.52.
Now, investors can get Miso Robotics stock directly
Miso Robotics is offering stock via a private funding round that's open to individual investors. By entering your email address, you'll be directed to sign up as a Miso Robotics shareholder.
The food tech startup reports having 11,300 shareholders and more than $40 million in equity crowdfunding raised altogether. Institutional investors include White Castle, Buffalo Wild Wings, Inspire Brands, CaliBurger, Compass Group, and the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Should you invest in Miso Robotics? Maybe
The metrics behind Miso Robotics are clear: the technology "will reduce kitchen labor expenses by over 65 percent while increasing efficiency and the amount of food cooked by 23 percent," according to CaliGroup CEO John Miller.
Despite the legitimacy of Miso Robotics stock, it's still an off-market offering, meaning your investment isn't protected by the SEC. As it's a non-registered security, anything could happen to the value of Miso Robotics stock. Illicit actions or fraud by executives or the company at large could put a damper on your investment, making your cost basis a moot point.
Investing in private ventures can be lucrative and Miso Robotics is, indeed, growing. However, it would behoove potential investors to analyze the company's fundamentals thoroughly before investing. As with investing in publicly traded stocks, diversification is key. Putting all your eggs into a startup is a recipe for a scrambled portfolio.