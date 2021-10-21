Mirion Technologies (MIR) Has Potential, Look Like a Good Buy After the GSAH Merger

The outlook for Mirion stock looks promising, thanks to the company’s strong growth prospects. The company is targeting 4–6 percent growth across various markets, with a total addressable market opportunity of $17 billion. Mirion has a high percentage of recurring revenue, with replacement, maintenance, and recurring items accounting for 70 percent of its sales mix.

From 2021 through 2023, Mirion expects annual revenue growth of 5 percent, with sales estimates of $685.9 million in fiscal 2021 and $761.9 million in fiscal 2023. The company also forecasts adjusted EBITDA growth of 9 percent annually from 2021 to 2023, with an adjusted EBITDA projection of $205.1 million for fiscal 2023. Over the last two years, Mirion has acquired more than ten companies to broaden its service offering. The company expects about 10 percent growth through its acquisitions.