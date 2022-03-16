Mila Kunis’ NFT Show Lets NFT Holders Dictate the Series' Plot

Gimmicks NFTs are free, however, The Gimmicks Allow List is now closed. Fortunately, there may still be a way for you to become a Gimmicks NFT holder. On March 18, 2022, The Gimmicks team will be holding a public mint for those who signed up to the Allow List. Once the NFTs are distributed, you might be able to purchase a Gimmicks NFT from a recipient who isn’t exactly looking to partake in the show's events.