How Michael Steinhardt Has Earned Billions as a Hedge Fund Manager

Currently, Steinhardt is one of the most veteran traders in the game, but even he started somewhere. After earning a bachelor's degree from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania in 1960, Steinhardt worked for the mutual fund Calvin Bullock as well as the brokerage firm Loeb, Rhoades & Co., which is actually the predecessor to the famous Shearson Loeb Rhoades brokerage firm.