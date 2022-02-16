Melvin Capital Investments: Where Is the GME Short Seller Now?

Melvin Capital’s latest moves are different. The hedge fund reportedly no longer shorts stocks and its traders base the portfolio on growth potential. Still, its past is freckled by at least nine lawsuits based on myriad claims, one of which was a reported conspiracy against retail investors. Melvin Capital never admitted fault in any of the cases. Retail investors have a hard time trusting Melvin Capital's moves since the GME debacle that almost shuttered the fund.