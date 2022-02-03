'Mattress Mack' Built a Furniture Empire and Became a Millionaire

Known by many as “Mattress Mack,” Jim McIngvale has built somewhat of a furniture empire based out of Houston. Gallery Furniture has three showrooms in the Houston area. McIngvale often makes six-figure and seven-figure bets on sports competitions, particularly related to the Houston Astros. He recently lost $4.7 million over a six-day period in January 2022 due to futures bets on the Patriots for the Super Bowl and a bet for Alabama to win the national college football championship.

Birthdate: February 11, 1951

Spouse: Linda McIngvale