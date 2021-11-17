Lowe's CEO Marvin Ellison Has a Multi-Million-Dollar Net Worth

Marvin Ellison has been the CEO, Chairman, and President of Lowe's Companies Inc. since 2018. Before taking on these top roles at Lowe's, Ellison was a star in the retail business. He worked as Chairman and CEO of J.C. Penney. Other major retail corporations where Ellison has had senior-level positions include Home Depot and Target. Ellison has an estimated net worth of $30 million today.

Education: Bachelor's from University of Memphis, MBA from Emory University

Spouse: Sharyn