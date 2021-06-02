Billionaire Investor Mario Gabelli's Holdings, Explained

Famed billionaire investor Mario Gabelli built his portfolio on media and telecom companies in the 1980s.

Gabelli, the founder and CEO of the GAMCO investment firm, talked to CNBC on June 2 and shared his thoughts on the recent surge in the price of stock shares of the movie theater chain AMC.

“I have an old saying that I learned years ago, either you make dust that is you buy the stock, eat dust or you short it or get out of the way,” Gabelli told CNBC.

Although Gabelli doesn’t own AMC shares, his firm does own stock in media companies like ViacomCBS , Disney , Sony , and Netflix.

Holdings in Mario Gabelli’s portfolio

Gabelli’s firm GAMCO Investors, Inc. is comprised of two companies, GAMCO Asset Management and Gabelli Funds.

According to the first quarter 2021 13F filing with the SEC, GAMCO Investors managed over $11.3 billion in holdings. Most of the holdings are focused on industrial sector companies, which make up 31 percent of the portfolio. Other primary sectors include consumer discretionary (13.3 percent) and communications (11.47 percent) companies.

The top three GAMCO holdings include:

Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) Car and truck leasing company Herc Holdings makes up 2.96 percent of the GAMCO portfolio with over 3.5 million shares valued at more than $347 million.

Sony Group Corp. (SONY) Shares of electronics and gaming company Sony make up about 1.78 percent of the GAMCO portfolio. The firm holds over 1.9 million shares valued at over $209 million.

ViacomCBS Inc. (VIACA) Multimedia company ViacomCBS owns CBS, Showtime, Nickelodeon, Pluto TV, and more. GAMCO owns over 3.6 million shares in the company that are valued at more than $168 million.

The Gabelli Funds LLC hedge fund manages over $14.9 billion in holdings. Most of the holdings are focused on the industrials (19.12 percent), utilities (15.9 percent), finance (10.74 percent), and communications (10.73 percent) sectors.

The top three holdings in the Gabelli Funds portfolio are:

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) The firm’s largest holding is in NextEra Energy Inc., a clean energy company that owns the Florida Power & Light Company. Its subsidiary, NextEra Energy Resources, is the world’s largest generator of renewable energy from wind and sun. Gabelli holds 2.9 million shares valued at over $219 million.

Mastercard (MA) Gabelli’s firm owns 555,080 shares in the payment company Mastercard. The company makes up 1.32 percent of the firm’s portfolio at a valuation of over $197 million.

Sony Group Corp. (SONY) In addition to the shares GAMCO owns, Sony also makes up about 1.27 percent of the Gabelli Fund portfolio. The fund holds over 1.7 million shares valued at over $190 million.