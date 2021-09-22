Don’t Fall Prey to the Marin Software-Google Partnership

Marin Software (MRIN) stock was up in premarket trading on Sep. 22, and has almost doubled in 2021. Why is MRIN stock going up, and should you buy it despite the surge? What’s the forecast for the company amid the rally?

Marin Software, a San Francisco-based advertising company, provides a platform for digital ad buyers. The stock has had a wild ride in 2021, reaching a high of $27.26 in July and then falling below $5 in August. Before its spike on Sep. 22, the stock was trading at $5.69.

Commenting on the move, Marin CEO Chris Lien said, “With this integration, we can tap into Criteo's commerce data and intelligence to further our mission of providing advertisers with seamless access to customers across their customer journey, from the top of the funnel to the point of purchase."

Over the last couple of months, MRIN has had several positive developments. In an update in late Jun. 2021, Marin said that it would support Instacart ads. Then in Aug. 2021, the company announced an integration with Criteo’s commerce media platform.

The Marin Software–Google partnership, explained

In an SEC filing, Marin said it had entered into a revenue-sharing agreement with Google for developing its enterprise tech platform and other software products. The new agreement will come into effect in Oct. 2021 after the termination of the existing agreement, which was signed in Dec. 2018.

$MRIN reups an existing $GOOG contract for another 3 years (terms look the same)- stock is up as much as 80% AH on just keeping biz they already had- what the heck is wrong with this market... — Chad Kusserow (@VetTechTrader) September 21, 2021

The current agreement will be for three years and end on Sep. 30, 2024. As part of the agreement, Marin will receive payments from Google based on the revenue generated through eligible Google and non-Google searches.

Marin said that each revenue share payment would consist of baseline revenue plus a potential increment payment. It plans to invest a fixed percentage of the baseline revenue it receives during the agreement period toward innovating its tech platform.

That percentage will increase during the contract and reach 100 percent in the third year. As part of the agreement, Marin will also invest its own funds into the enterprise business. Marin's new agreement looks similar to the previous one and seems to be more of an extension to the first.