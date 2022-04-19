Former U.S. Navy Specialist Malcolm Nance Is Fighting for Ukraine

Former U.S. Navy Specialist Malcolm Nance Is Fighting for UkraineBy Kathryn Underwood
Apr. 19 2022, Published 1:20 p.m. ET
As a former U.S. Navy specialist and analyst for MSNBC, Malcolm Nance is in Ukraine to help defend the country during the ongoing war with Russia. During his 20 years of Naval service, Nance became an expert in national security and anti-terrorism strategy. According to WealthyPersons, Nance’s net worth is thought to be about $1 million today.
Malcolm Nance
Former Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer, Author and Analyst
Net worth: $1 million
Malcolm Nance was a specialist in Naval Cryptology during his years of service from 1981–2001. Some notable operations he was involved in include combat operations after the 1983 Beirut bombings, Operation Praying Mantis, and working on the USS Tripoli during the Gulf War. He founded a think tank that analyzes counterterrorism and has written several books on counterterrorism and intelligence.
Birthdate: September 20, 1961
Education: BA from Excelsior College
Spouse: Maryse Beliveau-Nance (deceased in 2019)
Malcolm Nance had a long career in the Navy and as an intelligence consultant.
Nance served for 20 years in the Navy and gained experience in intelligence and counterterrorism tactics. Later, he founded an intelligence support firm and a think tank for counterterrorism analysis.
Malcolm Nance worked as an analyst for MSNBC.
As The Hollywood Reporter stated, Nance had been an MSNBC analyst since 2007, although he isn't currently considered an active correspondent for the network. He frequently gave commentary and analysis on intelligence, terrorism, and security-related subjects.
Malcolm Nance joined a group of foreigners defending Ukraine.
Nance has joined the International League of Territorial Defense of Ukraine. It's a group of people from many nations who have been moved by the conflict in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky encouraged friends of Ukraine in foreign countries to come and stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people.
Nance said during an interview with MSNBC that he's glad to be able to help his friends there. He spoke with MSNBC’s Joy Reid from Ukraine on Monday night’s program, attired in full camouflage, body armor, and armed with an assault rifle. Nance spoke of his disgust at the fact that Russia has targeted civilians.
“I’m done talking,” Nance stated during the interview. “I am here to help this country fight what essentially is a war of extermination.”
Nance is the author of several books on terrorism and political issues.
Drawing on his years of military experience, Nance has written a number of books, typically focused on terrorism, conspiracies, and intelligence, including several relating to former President Trump. His newest book, set to be published in July 2022 is entitled They Want To Kill Americans: The Militias, Terrorists, and Deranged Ideology of the Trump Insurgency.
Nance’s other books include:
An End to al-Qaeda: Destroying Bin Laden's Jihad and Restoring America's Honor (2010)
The Plot to Hack America: How Putin's Cyberspies and WikiLeaks Tried to Steal the 2016 Election (2016)
Hacking ISIS: How to Destroy the Cyber Jihad (2017) Skyhorse Publishing. 2017. ISBN 978-15107189
The Plot to Destroy Democracy: How Putin and His Spies Are Undermining America and Dismantling the West (2018) .