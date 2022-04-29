Congressman Madison Cawthorn Is at It Again — Top Scandals

Cawthorn has been at the center of several scandals since before he was elected to Congress in 2020. The college dropout even lied about the car accident that left him in a wheelchair. In a 2017 speech at Patrick Henry College, where Cawthorn attended just a semester before dropping out, he said his friend who was in the car with him left him to “die in a fiery tomb.” The friend, Bradley Ledford, later told The Washington Post that he actually pulled the unconscious Cawthorn out of the car.