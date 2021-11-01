Lottery.com’s Stock Forecast After the TDAC Merger: Is LTRY a Good Buy?

The merger with TDAC valued Lottery.com at an equity value of $562 million. Based on LTRY stock's current price, its valuation is $857 million, and based on the company's 2023 projected sales, the stock's 2023 price-to-sales multiple is 1.5x.

Lottery.com stock looks like a good buy given its reasonable valuation and the digital transformation of the lottery industry. Also, the company’s revenue growth is expected to be higher than that of peers. However, it's worth noting that forecasts provided around the time of SPAC mergers should always be taken with a grain of salt. There have been plenty of instances where companies have lowered their valuation after their SPAC merger.