How Lester Holt Became one of America's Most Trusted News Personalities

In 2003, he moved over to NBC, where he hosted Weekend Today. In 2007, he became the weekend anchor of NBC Nightly News, and in 2011, he started anchoring Dateline NBC. And then, in 2015, he took over the flagship weekday broadcast of NBC Nightly News following the suspension of predecessor Brian Williams. Holt’s career ascendancy seems to have paid him well: He has a fortune of $35 million and a salary of $10 million per year, according to Celebrity Net Worth.