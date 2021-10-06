MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson Has a New Job, Anchor Gets Afternoon Time Slot

If you’re wondering what happened to Hallie Jackson ’s MSNBC show, never fear. Her current-affairs program, Hallie Jackson Reports, moved from 10 a.m. ET to 3 p.m. ET on Sept. 20, 2021, as part of an MSNBC schedule shuffle.

Aside from her MSNBC work and her role as NBC News ’ senior Washington correspondent, Jackson has a new job these days. NBCUniversal News Group announced that she’ll host a daily TV show and a weekly newsmagazine show for its NBC News Now streaming service.

MSNBC announced the schedule shift in early Sept. 2021, with Jackson moving from morning to afternoon

In a memo to staff members on Sept. 7, MSNBC president Rashida Jones said that José Díaz-Balart, who previously served as a daytime anchor for the cable channel, would return to host José Díaz-Balart Reports in Jackson’s 10 a.m. time slot, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Diaz-Balart was an MSNBC full-timer from 2014 to 2016, and in the years since, he has led the Saturday broadcasts of NBC Nightly News and anchored Telemundo’s evening newscast, Noticias Telemundo.

Article continues below advertisement

With Diaz-Balart’s return, MSNBC shifted Jackson to 3 p.m., starting on Sept. 20. (“Same great reporting, different hour,” the show’s Twitter account promised.) And Jackson’s move to 3 p.m. ET meant that she would be taking over Ayman Mohyeldin’s former time slot, but MSNBC gave him a primetime show on the weekends—titled Ayman—as well as a Friday show on its Peacock channel, The Choice.

Article continues below advertisement

Jackson reflected on her new schedule on Twitter on Sept. 20, writing, “Feels very strange to be in workout clothes and not in the studio at 9:55 a.m. but ready for the move to 3 p.m. today.” She added, “Workout clothes, a.k.a. pajamas.”