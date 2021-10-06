MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson Has a New Job, Anchor Gets Afternoon Time Slot

MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson Has a New Job, Anchor Gets Afternoon Time SlotBy Dan Clarendon
Oct. 6 2021, Published 3:40 p.m. ET
If you’re wondering what happened to Hallie Jackson’s MSNBC show, never fear. Her current-affairs program, Hallie Jackson Reports, moved from 10 a.m. ET to 3 p.m. ET on Sept. 20, 2021, as part of an MSNBC schedule shuffle.
Aside from her MSNBC work and her role as NBC News’ senior Washington correspondent, Jackson has a new job these days. NBCUniversal News Group announced that she’ll host a daily TV show and a weekly newsmagazine show for its NBC News Now streaming service.
MSNBC announced the schedule shift in early Sept. 2021, with Jackson moving from morning to afternoon
In a memo to staff members on Sept. 7, MSNBC president Rashida Jones said that José Díaz-Balart, who previously served as a daytime anchor for the cable channel, would return to host José Díaz-Balart Reports in Jackson’s 10 a.m. time slot, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Diaz-Balart was an MSNBC full-timer from 2014 to 2016, and in the years since, he has led the Saturday broadcasts of NBC Nightly News and anchored Telemundo’s evening newscast, Noticias Telemundo.
With Diaz-Balart’s return, MSNBC shifted Jackson to 3 p.m., starting on Sept. 20. (“Same great reporting, different hour,” the show’s Twitter account promised.) And Jackson’s move to 3 p.m. ET meant that she would be taking over Ayman Mohyeldin’s former time slot, but MSNBC gave him a primetime show on the weekends—titled Ayman—as well as a Friday show on its Peacock channel, The Choice.
Jackson reflected on her new schedule on Twitter on Sept. 20, writing, “Feels very strange to be in workout clothes and not in the studio at 9:55 a.m. but ready for the move to 3 p.m. today.” She added, “Workout clothes, a.k.a. pajamas.”
Jackson also has two shows coming to NBC News Now amid a “major streaming and digital investment”
In a July 27 press release, NBCUniversal News Group announced a “major streaming and digital investment” involving 200 new positions and “several new hours of live, original programming” for NBC News Now, as a press release touted at the time. As part of that NBC News Now expansion, the company is giving Jackson two shows set to premiere this fall: a daily evening show and weekly special newsmagazine series.
“Psyched to finally be able to share the announcement, and a shoutout to the other new live shows from rockstars @LlamasNBC & @NBCJoshua,” the 37-year-old tweeted at the time, giving props to colleagues Tom Llamas and Joshua Johnson. Llamas will host a daily, primetime news program, while Johnson will anchor an evening news analysis and explainer program.
“When we combine the power of our portfolio, across our many platforms, our reach and impact is unmatched,” Cesar Conde, chairman of NBCU News Group, stated. “Our core focus is to consistently innovate in how our brands deliver distinctive, high-quality journalism. This substantial investment in streaming and digital allows us to meet the needs of news consumers in a rapidly-changing digital media industry.”