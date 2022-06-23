Colorado Residents Are Working to Oust Lauren Boebert From Congress
Colorado Democrats are jumping the political fence to vote in the June 28 Republican primary to oust incumbent Representative Lauren Boebert. Boebert has represented Colorado’s 3rd congressional district for the past two years. She has a net worth estimated at $1.7 million.
Lauren Boebert
Representative for Colorado's 3rd District
Net worth: $1.7 million
Lauren Boebert was elected in 2020 to represent Colorado's 3rd district in the U.S. House of Representatives. Since her election, Boebert has been somewhat controversial. She is a supporter of former President Donald Trump and a staunch gun rights advocate. A bipartisan PAC is campaigning to oust her from Congress in the June 28 Republican primary.
Age: 35
Political party: Republican
Husband: Jayson Boebert
Boebert is facing challenger State Senator Don Coram in the upcoming Republican primary. Although Boebert, a Trump-endorsed candidate, is favored to win the seat, thousands of Democrats are registering in the Republican primary so they can vote for Coram, The New York Times reports.
Some Republicans are also against Boebert’s re-election.
Anti-Trump Republicans are also working to make sure Boebert isn’t re-elected. Colorado developer Jim Light, a Republican, joined forces with liberal Joel Dyar to form the Better Than Boebert Political Action Committee (PAC).
“Jan. 6 was the breaking point for me,” Light told the Times. “I couldn’t get anywhere with the national party, so I got behind Don Coram.”
Some question whether Boebert knew about the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by right-wing extremists. She allegedly has close ties with militia groups like the Oath Keepers and Three Percenters. On Jan. 5, Boebert reportedly tweeted, “Remember these next 48 hours. These are some of the most important days in American history.”
Several PACs are working to oust Boebert.
According to the PAC’s website, a group of Republicans, Democrats, and Independents support Coram. The PAC criticizes Boebert for “shameless self-promotion,” “suspicious use of donor money,” and “inexplicable pay raises for her family.”
Several PACs are campaigning against Boebert, including the American Muckrakers and Rural Colorado United. Earlier this month, Boebert threatened to take legal action against the Muckrakers and its founder David Wheeler for alleged “false and derogatory” claims, reports Colorado Public Radio. The PAC claimed Boebert previously worked as a paid escort and has had two abortions, CPR reported.
The Colorado attorney general is investigating Boebert.
Boebert’s two years in Congress have been controversial. The Colorado Attorney General is investigating Boebert after she paid herself over $22,000 from her campaign account for mileage reimbursements, The Denver Post reported on June 8. Wheeler and the American Muckrackers PAC filed the complaint against Boebert that prompted the investigation.
Boebert’s campaign finances also came under scrutiny when she didn’t disclose her husband’s income on her financial disclosure report for the 2020 campaign. In 2020, Jayson Broebert earned about $478,000 as a consultant for the oil and gas industry.
Boebert’s restaurant may close.
Boebert and her husband own a gun-themed restaurant called Shooter’s Grill in Rifle, Colorado. The restaurant encourages employees and customers to openly carry firearms. However, the restaurant may be closing soon. According to a June 23 article in The Daily Beast, the Boeberts recently received a letter from their landlord that he's revoking their lease at the end of August.
The restaurant isn’t a big moneymaker for the couple. Despite its rise in popularity after Boebert was elected, the restaurant struggled to stay about water, The Daily Beast reports.