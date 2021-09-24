Colorado Republican Lauren Boebert's Campaign Finances Are Scrutinized

Colorado Republican Lauren Boebert's Campaign Finances Are ScrutinizedBy Danielle Letenyei
Sep. 24 2021, Published 12:06 p.m. ET
Colorado Republican Representative Lauren Boebert’s campaign finances came under scrutiny this week after a filing with the Federal Election Commission showed four payments totaling $6,650 for rent and utilities.
The payments were made to John Pacheco, whose address is the same as the Shooter’s Grill restaurant in Rifle, Colo., that Boebert owns. The filing indicates that the payments were made in error and have been reimbursed.
U.S. campaign laws prohibit the use of campaign funds for personal use.
After the payments first appeared on a July campaign finance report for Boebert’s election committee, Lauren Boebert for Congress, the Federal Election Commission sent a letter to her campaign asking for more information.
“If it is determined that the disbursement(s) constitutes the personal use of campaign funds, the Commission may consider taking further legal action,” the FEC letter says.
Lauren Boebert amended the campaign finance report.
Boebert’s campaign committee submitted an amendment to the original filing this week. An FEC spokesperson told CNN that the Commission will review the amended report to “see if it’s sufficient.”
Neither Boebert nor her staff has commented on the discrepancy. In an email to CNN, Boebert’s spokesman Ben Stout said the payments “were reimbursed months ago when Rep. Boebert self-reported the error.”
Boebert’s campaign finances have been questioned before.
This isn’t the first time Boebert’s campaign finances have been questioned. In February, the government watchdog group Accountable.US requested the Office of Congressional Ethics investigate Boebert’s “exorbitant and questionable travel expenses” from the 2020 election cycle. The group’s request came after the Denver Post reported that Boebert’s campaign filing with the FEC showed she reimbursed herself over $22,000 for mileage reimbursements.
“Boebert’s mileage reimbursement suggests she claimed more than 38,000 miles of travel as campaign expenses—the equivalent of driving around the entire planet, plus an additional 14,000 miles,” the group said in a statement.
Boebert amended that filing to report she received $21,200 in reimbursements for travel expenses, $17,000 which went to mileage reimbursements, the Denver Post reports.
Boebert didn’t disclose her husband’s income at first.
Boebert’s husband’s income also came under scrutiny in August when the Associated Press reported that she didn’t disclose that income on her financial disclosure report for the 2020 campaign. Jayson Broebert reportedly made $478,000 in 2020 as a consultant for the oil and gas industry. Under federal campaign finance laws, candidates are required to disclose sources of their spouse’s income as well as any major investments or assets.
Lauren Boebert is a gun rights advocate.
Boebert was first elected last year to represent Colorado’s 3rd congressional district. She is a staunch gun-rights supporter, and her gun-themed restaurant, Shooter’s Grill, encourages its employees to openly carry firearms. She reportedly also has close ties with militia groups like the Oath Keepers and Three Percenters.
There are questions about Boebert’s knowledge and possible support of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by right-wing extremists. The day before the event, Boebert reportedly tweeted, “Remember these next 48 hours. These are some of the most important days in American history.” Then, on Jan. 6, during a speech on the House floor, Boebert told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that she had “constituents outside this building right now.”