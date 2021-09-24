Colorado Republican Lauren Boebert's Campaign Finances Are Scrutinized

Boebert was first elected last year to represent Colorado’s 3rd congressional district. She is a staunch gun-rights supporter, and her gun-themed restaurant, Shooter’s Grill, encourages its employees to openly carry firearms. She reportedly also has close ties with militia groups like the Oath Keepers and Three Percenters.

There are questions about Boebert’s knowledge and possible support of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by right-wing extremists. The day before the event, Boebert reportedly tweeted, “Remember these next 48 hours. These are some of the most important days in American history.” Then, on Jan. 6, during a speech on the House floor, Boebert told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that she had “constituents outside this building right now.”