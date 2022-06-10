Rep. Lauren Boebert Is Being Investigated for Fraud — All the Details

It was revealed back in 2021 that Boebert cashed two checks that came out to $22,259 for her campaign mileage reimbursement. The miles racked up equaled 38,712. So, what's the issue? Well, suspicions have been arising that she actually inflated her numbers. According to The New York Times, the suspicion is that she inflated her miles for 2020 and then used the reimbursement money to pay for tax liens that her restaurant Shooters Grill incurred.