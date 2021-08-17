Kyle Bass Net Worth: Info on Hayman Capital Founder’s Life and Career

Hedge fund manager Kyle Bass's net worth is hard to pin down—unsubstantiated reports pin his fortune at $2.5 billion or $3 billion. The Hayman Capital founder, who got rich betting against subprime mortgages, has advice for how you can create your own wealth to pass down to future generations.

“[Those] just trying to hang onto their wealth are the U.S. middle-class retirees that have all their money invested passively in the stock market,” he told MarketWatch in 2019.