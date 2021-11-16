KinderCare’s (KLC) IPO Is Coming Soon, and Its Stock Looks Promising

KinderCare claims in its filings that over 17.5 million employees, or 20 percent of the American workforce, depend on childcare on a daily basis. The U.S. market for private spending on education-focused care for children aged zero to five was $15.2 billion in 2019, according to the Bureau of Economic Research. Between 2021 and 2026, the market is expected to grow 6.4 percent compounded annually, excluding any impact from federal stimulus.