Early Childhood Learning Center Company KinderCare Has Begun Proceedings To Go Public

Early Childhood Learning Center Company KinderCare Has Begun Proceedings To Go PublicBy Kathryn Underwood
Aug. 18 2021, Published 11:22 a.m. ET
The importance of quality child care centers and programs was perhaps never highlighted as much as in the early and continuing months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Essential workers struggled to find child care available during lockdowns, but many providers remained open.
KinderCare is one early-childhood education provider that had to adapt throughout the pandemic's temporary shutdowns and enhanced safety protocols. On Aug. 17, KinderCare Learning Centers, Inc. filed a confidential Form S-4 with the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) with the intent to take the company public.
KinderCare's IPO date, price, and stock symbol
At this point, not many details about the KinderCare IPO have been released. The company has only filed its confidential draft registration statement thus far, which means there are a few steps for the IPO process to be completed.
According to its Form S-4 filed with the SEC, KinderCare intends to offer Class A common stock shares, Class B common stock shares, and Income Deposit Securities, or IDSs. Pricing per share hasn’t been announced, nor has a stock symbol for the company to take when it goes public.
The date of the KinderCare IPO isn't yet known. The official start of the proposed sale of shares to the public will be “as soon as practicable after the registration statement becomes effective.”
The SEC has a specific review process to follow for all IPOs. Once the SEC review process has been completed and as long as the market conditions are appropriate and all other necessary parties have approved it, the KinderCare Education IPO will move forward.
In 1972, KinderCare went public early in its existence. It began making major acquisitions of similar companies in 1977 but faced financial hardships in the 1980s, followed by a bankruptcy filing in 1992.
What is KinderCare?
The first KinderCare opened in 1969, and its ownership and name have changed several times over the years. The current CEO is Tom Wyatt.
The KinderCare Learning Centers are childcare and educational centers for children aged six weeks up to 12 years old. KinderCare children’s development is shown to be ahead of that of their peers, according to BRIGANCE and TerraNova national assessments.
For example, KinderCare kids at age 5 tested at a level nine months ahead of their peers, and kindergarteners tested three months ahead of expectations for first-graders.
The KinderCare curriculum “focuses on early academics, physical activity, and social emotional learning to nurture healthy bodies, happy hearts, and growing minds.” KinderCare centers are licensed and accredited early childhood education providers.
Programs available include classrooms for infants, toddlers, preschool children, pre-K children, and kindergarteners. Additional “Learning Adventures” are offered as well for children to explore more specific interests in small group settings: phonics, music, cooking, and STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) programs.
In addition to all this, KinderCare centers provide childcare options for older children aged kindergarten through sixth grade. Parents who need before- or after-school care or flexible options for summer or other times off from school can turn to their programs for safe and educational environments.