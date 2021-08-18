Early Childhood Learning Center Company KinderCare Has Begun Proceedings To Go Public

The importance of quality child care centers and programs was perhaps never highlighted as much as in the early and continuing months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Essential workers struggled to find child care available during lockdowns, but many providers remained open.

KinderCare is one early-childhood education provider that had to adapt throughout the pandemic's temporary shutdowns and enhanced safety protocols. On Aug. 17, KinderCare Learning Centers, Inc. filed a confidential Form S-4 with the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) with the intent to take the company public.

KinderCare's IPO date, price, and stock symbol

At this point, not many details about the KinderCare IPO have been released. The company has only filed its confidential draft registration statement thus far, which means there are a few steps for the IPO process to be completed.

Article continues below advertisement

According to its Form S-4 filed with the SEC, KinderCare intends to offer Class A common stock shares, Class B common stock shares, and Income Deposit Securities, or IDSs. Pricing per share hasn’t been announced, nor has a stock symbol for the company to take when it goes public.

The date of the KinderCare IPO isn't yet known. The official start of the proposed sale of shares to the public will be “as soon as practicable after the registration statement becomes effective.”

Article continues below advertisement

The SEC has a specific review process to follow for all IPOs. Once the SEC review process has been completed and as long as the market conditions are appropriate and all other necessary parties have approved it, the KinderCare Education IPO will move forward.

In 1972, KinderCare went public early in its existence. It began making major acquisitions of similar companies in 1977 but faced financial hardships in the 1980s, followed by a bankruptcy filing in 1992.