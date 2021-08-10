Jesseca Dupart and Da Brat Confirmed Their Relationship With a $200,000 Bentley

Jesseca Dupart and Da Brat Confirmed Their Relationship With a $200,000 BentleyBy Dan Clarendon
Aug. 10 2021, Published 6:18 a.m. ET
Through her hair product company Kaleidoscope, Jesseca “Judy” Dupart has racked up business accomplishments and a sizable net worth: $5 million, according to online reports. And now she’s in the spotlight on a whole new level as the partner of ‘90s rapper Da Brat.
In fact, Dupart and Da Brat are showing off their relationship on national television in the WE tv reality series Brat Loves Judy, airing Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.
Dupart is founder and CEO of Kaleidoscope.
Dupart founded Kaleidoscope in 2013, and in its first half-decade, the hair product line had earned $20 million in sales, as Biz New Orleans noted in 2019 when it named Dupart one of its Business People of the Year.
Her first hair salon burned down in 2013, but she eventually bought the 70,000-square-foot shopping plaza in New Orleans, La., where her salon once stood.
“You know how they say if they close the door, you go back and buy the building?” Dupart asked in her Biz New Orleans profile. “To buy the building where my business was—besides the bragging rights of it—is inspirational for people to see. It tells the story: if I could do it, anybody can, because I started there.”
Her advice to budding entrepreneurs? “Never give up. Go with your craziest idea–—that’s usually the best one—and don’t tell people what you’re doing, show them. Let the action speak for itself.”
She and Da Brat went public with their relationship in March 2020.
Dupart and Da Brat confirmed their relationship in March 2020 as Dupart showed off her early birthday present to the rapper: a new Bentley valued at $200,000, according to Out.
On Instagram, the entrepreneur called Da Brat “my better half, my forever, my twin flame” as she shared a video of the big reveal.
For her part, Da Brat told Instagram followers, “I’ve always been a kind of private person until I met my heart’s match, who handles some things differently than I do. … I have never experienced this feeling. It’s so overwhelming that often I find myself in a daze, hoping to never get pinched to see if it’s real so I can live in this dream forever.”
Now they’re the subjects—and executive producers—of a WE tv reality show.
The docuseries Brat Loves Judy, which premiered on Thursday, Aug. 5, offers a never-before-seen look at Da Brat’s relationship with Dupart. And the two women aren’t just the stars of the show; they also became executive producers so that they could get final say on what makes it to air, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
“[Viewers] can expect to see two beautiful boss b—hes in love and the things that we go through. Just like regular people,” Da Brat told Essence earlier this month. “We’re regular people. We have hearts, our hearts get broken, we go through love and we go through pain and we go through arguments and we go through working it out and we communicate with each other and we fix it. And it’s not always easy to be fixed. We’re just being us.”