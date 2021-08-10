Jesseca Dupart and Da Brat Confirmed Their Relationship With a $200,000 Bentley

Dupart founded Kaleidoscope in 2013, and in its first half-decade, the hair product line had earned $20 million in sales, as Biz New Orleans noted in 2019 when it named Dupart one of its Business People of the Year.

Her first hair salon burned down in 2013, but she eventually bought the 70,000-square-foot shopping plaza in New Orleans, La., where her salon once stood.