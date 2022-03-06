Jeanie Buss' Net Worth Is Fitting for the President of a NBA Dynasty

Jeanie Buss' Net Worth Is Fitting for the President of a NBA DynastyBy Ade Hennis
Mar. 6 2022, Published 12:29 p.m. ET
The Buss family is synonymous with the Los Angeles Lakers and is well known in the sports and entertainment industry.
The family became such a household name that there is now a show on HBO, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, that highlights the early success of the Lakers in the 1980s.
One of the careers that will be highlighted throughout the show is current team president Jeanie Buss and as expected fans are curious about the Buss family and their net worth.
While the Lakers were a dynasty team in the 80s, Jeanie has helped keep the team highly successful, having current NBA legends on the team such as LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, and Russell Westbrook — and winning an NBA championship in 2020.
Jeanie Buss became the President of the LA Lakers in 2013.
Jeanie Buss is currently the controlling owner and President of the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers are one of the prestigious sports franchises in history, and Buss along with her entire family helped build an NBA powerhouse.
Her father Jerry Buss was the majority owner of the Lakers before he passed away in 2013.
Jerry purchased the Lakers in 1979 for $68 million dollars in a package deal that also included the Los Angeles Kings of the NHL, as well as two venues in the Great Western Forum and a ranch in the Sierra Nevada Mountains.
It’s safe to say that Jerry made a great investment with that purchase just from the Lakers and Kings’ success alone as both franchises have won multiple championships since being acquired by the historic owner.
After Jerry passed away, his majority ownership of the Lakers was passed down to his six children, one of them being Jeanie. Jeanie held a strong relationship with her father and was heavily involved in the sports business world.
So it came as no surprise when she was appointed the controlling owner of the team and handles business operations.
What is Jeanie Buss’ net worth?
Jeanie took on various sports operations positions before being heavily involved with the Lakers, and even though her dad was an inspiration, she took it upon herself to become knowledgeable in the industry.
The California native became General Manager of World TeamTennis, a top tennis league, at the age of 19 while pursuing a Bachelor’s degree at USC (University of Southern California).
Jeanie Buss
President of the Los Angeles Lakers
Net worth: $500 million
Jeanie Buss is the controlling owner and President of the Los Angeles Lakers. She is the daughter of Jerry Buss, the former controlling owner of the Lakers. She is also the owner of the professional roller hockey team, the Los Angeles Blades.
Birthdate: September 26, 1961
Birthplace: Santa Monica, California, U.S.
Father: Jerry Buss
Mother: Joan Buss
Marriages: Steve Timmons (1990-1993)
Education: University of Southern California
She then became an executive for the Angeles Blades, a professional roller hockey team. After having success in those sports executive roles, her roles grew with the Lakers to where she is today.
Currently, Jeanie has a net worth of $500 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
Along with being a co-owner of the Lakers, she’s also the co-owner of WOW Women of Wrestling, a professional wrestling promotion. Jeanie has also been involved in the alcohol industry, being the co-founder of her tequila brand, Cincoro Tequila.
Now that is one amazing businesswoman!