James Goldstein Is the Ultimate Lakers Fan and Largest Ticket Investor

With so much investment in basketball, it's surprising that Goldstein doesn't own a team yet. Although it's assumed that he's a Lakers fan, The Hollywood Reporter noted that Goldstein actually sits in the visitor's section when he attends a Lakers game. Goldstein said, “I’ll leave it up to others to draw psychological conclusions, but no matter what game I go to, I root for the visitor. I don’t want to be part of what I call ‘the masses.’ Everyone is moving in one direction, and I’m going the other way.”