JD.com Stock's Growth Potential Is Overshadowed by Regulatory Risk

Among the 14 analysts covering the stock, 11 have a buy, two have a hold, and one has a sell rating on the stock. Analysts’ average consensus target price of $102 implies a potential upside of 64 percent. However, most of the current target prices were issued by analysts before the current crackdown started.

The company has a strong growth outlook with analysts forecasting revenue growth of 27.7 percent and 22.4 percent for 2021 and 2022, respectively. The long-term outlook for JD stock also looks positive since the retail and e-commerce market is growing rapidly. However, as Cathie Wood suggested, the current value framework for Chinese names has shifted with the crackdown. From a growth perspective, many Chinese names look like a bargain, including JD.com. However, regulatory uncertainty is far too much and difficult to price in. The regulatory risks might have overshadowed the growth outlook.