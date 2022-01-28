Formula One Driver Lewis Hamilton Invests in Series B Funding for Zapp

Zapp has a couple more funding rounds before it considers listing on the public market. Had Zapp co-founders launched the company a couple of years earlier, it may have gone public in the whirlwind 2020 market. However, that’s not the case, and future market conditions may or may not be as amenable to upstart IPOs. If Zapp does decide to list, it will most likely be on the London Stock Exchange, considering the company’s absence in North America.