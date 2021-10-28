There Isn’t a Gas Shortage in the U.S. but the Supply Is Limited

Over the last few weeks, crazy instances of panic buying have emerged from gas stations in the U.K. Local media reports indicate that the situation remains chaotic at several petrol pumps. Videos circulating on social media show mile-long lines outside gas stations as well as panicked residents stockpiling as much gasoline as they can, even in little water bottles.

Fearing that the situation might get out of control, the British government has placed the army on alert to deal with the problem. Major oil companies in the U.K. like Shell and ExxonMobil have confirmed that there isn't a shortage of fuel in the U.K. According to the petrol pumps and government officials, the problem is due to panic buying and supply chain issues.