Europe Might Face a Pilot Shortage, Won't Be Severe

According to Oliver Wyman's 2021 study, the supply and demand for pilots are expected to be balanced over the next three to four years. A few European airlines even suspended training and recommended that pilots in training abandon the profession altogether. A subsequent study of 2021 showed that Europe will likely face pilot shortages as early as 2022, but the deficit will be likely small at 790 pilots. In 2023, the gap should rise to 2,300, as per the study.