Is There a Basil Shortage? Supply Chain Woes Continue in 2022

Apple, which is the largest company in the world, couldn't source enough chips in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021 and lost $6 billion in sales. General Motors lost its position as the largest automaker in the U.S. when its production was hit by supply chain issues. Toyota became the largest vehicle seller in the U.S. in 2021. It was the first time since 1931 that a Detroit automaker wasn’t the biggest automaker in the U.S.