The Stock Market Is in a Bubble—When Will It Pop?

Currently, stocks are trading near their all-time highs. The stock markets quickly recovered from the COVID-19 driven crash and have been soaring. According to FactSet, the S&P 500 index’s 12-month forward price-to-earnings valuation is 22.4x, which is much higher than the 5-year average of 18.0x and the 10-year average of 16.1x.

While the S&P 500 net profit margin for the first quarter of 2021 was at an all-time high of 12.8 percent, it's expected to decline going forward. According to FactSet's consensus, the margin should decline to 11.7 percent in the second quarter. Higher inflation will show up in stock prices too and they will decline. Therefore, going by the market’s valuation, fundamental backdrop, and outlook, the stock market seems to be in a bubble now.