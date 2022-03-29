Terran Orbital Stock Looks Like a Buy Based on $200M Order Backlog

Because of Terran Orbital’s position in the small satellite market, its future looks promising. Like many SPAC stocks, LLAP has been fluctuating in its early days. After falling to $8.94 on the day of its market debut, LLAP stock rose as much as 31.66 percent when the market opened the next day. LLAP stock has since cooled, but pre-merger investors remain in the green as the stock hovers around $10.11 per share at mid-day on March 29.