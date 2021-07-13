Electrameccanica (SOLO) Stock Offers Value After the Recent Correction

SOLO stock has several positive catalysts that could lift it back up. The company has started building out its own U.S. assembly facility with construction going on at a site in Mesa, Ariz. Its capacity is claimed to be 20,000 EVs per year. The on-schedule construction update would be a positive catalyst for the stock. Also, the company is scheduled to start customer deliveries in 2021. On-schedule deliveries would also be positive for the stock.