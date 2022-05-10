Investigators Probe Mysterious Deaths of 3 Americans at a Sandals Resort

TravelAge West reported as much in January 2021 as the outlet announced the death of Sandals Resorts International founder and chairman Gordon “Butch” Stewart, stating that the company will remain under the ownership of the 79-year-old’s family. Adam Stewart, Butch’s son, went from CEO to chairman at the time to fill his father’s shoes.

Read on for more information about Sandals’ history, ownership, and recent tragedy.