Is Deutsche Bank Corrupt? — Why the Financial Institution Was Raided

In 2021, the U.S. Department of Justice reported that Deutsche Bank was ordered to pay $130 million in penalties due to several financial violations. According to the DoJ, "Deutsche Bank engaged in a seven-year course of conduct, during which it failed to implement a system of internal accounting controls regarding the use of company funds and falsified its books and records to conceal corrupt and improper payments." The Bank was also accused of manipulating markets in foreign countries through fraud.