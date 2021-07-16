Fintech 'Super App' Revolut Isn't Publicly Traded Yet, Still Possible

U.K. fintech leader Revolut is riding a wave of popularity. The company is on a surging growth trajectory, and investors want to know if they can get a bite.

Is the platform—which calls itself a "super app" due to its vast trove of personal and business banking features—owned by a publicly traded company?

Users can create an account for free, so you can imagine why Revolut is the fastest-growing fintech app in the U.K. With a current user base of about 16 million, the app is now available in the U.S.

Now, Revolut has a new valuation, and it's thanks to a lot more than just the $800 million investment. The company is now worth about $33 billion, which is six times its worth just one year ago. This is the kind of movement that growth investors love.

Prior to this, Revolut's most recent funding round in 2020 closed at $580 million. At the time, the company's valuation was about $5.5 billion.

Revolut scored a hefty funding round worth $800 million. This comes in the form of a Series E round, with Softbank Vision Fund 2 and Tiger Global co-leading the deal.

Revolut was founded by two men named Nikolay Storonsky and Vlad Yatsenko. Storonsky, 36, is currently the CEO of the six-year-old company and is reported to have a personal net worth in the multi billions.

Revolut's expansive features minimize its competitor list

Perhaps part of Revolut's growth is the fact that no other financial app covers the full list of Revolut's features (including CashApp, Venmo, Klarna, TransferWise, and others). The company caters to the innate need for consolidation and is helping users trim the clutter from their home screens.

Article continues below advertisement

#Revolut - six-year-old #fintech be worth £24bn, 70% of Lloyds’ stock market value. SoftBank must see plenty of potential, though they saw the same with #WeWork - #valuation — Svenson F (@francedance303) July 15, 2021

Storonsky hasn't spoken about whether or not Revolut will go public. However, the company's chief financial officer Mikko Salovaara responded to queries about a potential IPO this year by saying "never say never." How's that for a cliffhanger?