Josh Gates to Host Live, 3-Hour Special About Pentagon’s UFO Report

As the host of the Discovery Channel series Expedition Unknown, Josh Gates —no apparent relation to Bill Gates—is an old hat at investigating mysterious events. Now, he’s set to host a live, three-hour special, UFOs Declassified, about the forthcoming Pentagon report on unidentified aerial phenomena.

According to TheWrap, “Discovery, Science, and Travel Channel are proud to bring together top military and government experts, along with UFO believers and skeptics, to analyze the revelations this report holds, and to bring their unique insight to what we know and don’t know,” Science Channel EVP Scott Lewers says in a statement.

Ahead of the special—which will air simultaneously on Discovery, Science Channel, and Travel Channel on June 30, at 8:00 p.m. ET.—get to know Gates with the fun facts below.