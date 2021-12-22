Why Is Everyone Talking About JasmyCoin? 2022 Outlook Is Positive

Jasmy has continued to forge strategic partnerships that have the potential to grow the value of its official crypto JasmyCoin. Recently, it partnered with Nippon Travel Agency on a pilot program on the application of blockchain technology in the tourism industry. Nippon is Japan’s oldest travel agency with a legacy that goes back to 1905. It has $500 million in annual sales, which makes it an important partner for Jasmy as it seeks to demonstrate the potential of its technology.