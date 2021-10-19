At This Price, IronNet (IRNT) Could Be a Multibagger

Through its Collective Defense Platform, IronNet uses AI-driven behavioral analytics to detect cyber anomalies. The forecast for IRNT stock looks positive considering the cybersecurity market's growth potential amid the digital transformation. IRNT believes that its total addressable market will grow to $41.1 billion by 2024.

LGL has completed its business combination with IronNet, resulting in combined company being renamed as "IronNet, Inc.", with its common stock and warrants to commence trading on NYSE August 27 $IRNT & $IRNTWS $DFNS

Wall Street analysts are also bullish on IRNT stock. Of three analysts polled by TipRanks, one rates IRNT as a "buy" and two recommend "hold." Their average target price of $28 implies a 178 percent upside in the next year, though that forecast should be taken with a grain of salt—analysts aren't always right, and this is the opinion of just three.