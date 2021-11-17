Elon Musk Sold $931 Million in Tesla Stock—Is Insider Selling a Bad Sign?

However, the sales were prompted more by the necessity for him to exercise stock options before they expire, as well as the requirement that he pay tax on those shares once he does so. Musk could end up with a federal tax bill of $10 billion–$15 billion once he exercises 23 million stock options granted in 2012 that have vested and expire in Aug. 2021. Tesla stock has risen more than 150 percent over the last year as electric vehicle manufacturers have grown in popularity on Wall Street.