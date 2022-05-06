Is Fairtrade a Scam? Company Denies Marketing Ploy "Myths"

Fairtrade has called out what it calls “myths” around the company and its business model. The company argues that paying a percentage share to farmers might not be a viable solution. Fairtrade said, “The way Fairtrade works is that the producer organization (such as a coffee co-operative) receives the Fairtrade price at the point where they sell to the next person in the supply chain (usually an exporter or importer). This is intended to ensure farmers can cover their costs no matter how low the world price for their commodity falls.”