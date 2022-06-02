ComplexLand Is Legit — How to Invest in the Metaverse Project

Just to show how the world is beginning to take the metaverse concept seriously, the South Korean government has earmarked more than $177 million for direct investment in metaverse projects. Other countries are even setting up diplomatic missions in the metaverse. Companies across industries, including banking giant JPMorgan, are buying up metaverse real estate. You can also go to church in the metaverse and join a fitness class. With that in mind, it’s easy to understand why many are eager to learn more about ComplexLand.