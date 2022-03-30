College Tuition Expenses Could Be Tax-Deductible — Here’s How

Education, especially college tuition, can be a big financial burden for students and their parents. In the 2021–2022 school year, the average tuition and fees for a full-time undergraduate student in a public four-year out-of-state institution would have been $27,650, which is $410 higher than in 2020–2021. While you can’t do much about the rising costs, the ability to deduct college tuition fees from your taxes could be a significant relief. Is college tuition tax-deductible?