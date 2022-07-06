Critics Have Questioned Fox News Host Bret Baier’s Impartiality

Given Bret Baier’s recent comments on the Jan. 6 committee’s hearings, viewers might be wondering whether the Fox News host is a Republican, like so many of his colleagues on the cable news channel.

Baier has spoken of trying “not to lean” one way or the other, but a former colleague said in 2020 that the Special Report anchor was leaning pro-Trump, as covered below.

If Baier was a fan of Donald Trump, that sentiment seems to have changed since the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.