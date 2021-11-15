Boom Supersonic Isn’t a Publicly Traded Company—Yet

Boom Supersonic reached unicorn status in Dec. 2020, meaning it has a valuation of $1 billion or higher. In 2017, Boom received $33 million in Series A funding followed by $100 million in Series B funding in 2019. In 2020, Boom partnered with Rolls-Royce to “identify the propulsion system that would complement Boom’s Overture airframe,” according to Boom.

In 2021, the aerospace company received another $110 million in Series C funding, bringing the grand total to $270 million.