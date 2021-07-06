Buy Beachbody Stock Before WallStreetBets Makes a Move

Beachbody (BODY) went public through a reverse merger with Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (FRX). It was a three-way merger with Beachbody and MYX Fitness. Although the stock spiked after the merger, it has pared the gains and now trades below $10. Is BODY stock a good buy now after the crash or is there more downside in the stock?

We have seen something similar with other companies that have gone public through a reverse merger. SoFi, which merged with Chamath Palihapitiya’s Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings (IPOE), rose sharply after the merger but has fallen. SOFI is also popular on Reddit group WallStreetBets. While BODY stock isn't popular among Reddit traders right now, it could be soon since it meets most of the "attributes" that WallStreetBets traders look for.