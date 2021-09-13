Is Apple Making a Flip Phone? The Rumors Are In

After Samsung released the long-awaited Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3, Americans got a healthy dose of nostalgia. The days of the Razr and Sidekick may be long gone, but touchscreen foldables and flippables are back and better than ever. Will Apple hop on the bandwagon with its own flip phone variant?

Apple's annual keynote is coming up, and fans of the tech giant are wondering what's next for its product line. Will there be a flip phone, a foldable phone, or some other back-to-the-future style offering?

Fans are awaiting the all-virtual event to find out what's next for Apple products, and whether the company will try to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 products. Bear in mind that Samsung worked on perfecting those products for years before it felt comfortable releasing them into the world.

Apple is hosting its annual keynote address on Sep. 14. During the event , Apple executives are expected to spill the beans on the next line of iPhones, the iPhone 13.

Will Apple release a foldable phone?

Experts think a foldable or flip phone is in Apple's future—but not yet. They think it will come at a later date, after the upcoming event. For now, people are calling the potential product the iPhone Flip.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that the iPhone Flip will come in 2023. Rumors suggest its screen will be larger than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3's 7.6-inch screen. It's also rumored to be larger than the current iPad Mini's 7.9-inch screen.

Whether Apple will release a flip or fold version—or both—is still unknown. In the meantime, Samsung is expected to sell a total of 5.2 million units of its two products this year. If Apple can conquer the nostalgic sector within the next two years, there could be a lot of opportunities for the company and the stock.