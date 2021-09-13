Is Apple Making a Flip Phone? The Rumors Are In

Is Apple Making a Flip Phone? The Rumors Are InBy Rachel Curry
Sep. 13 2021, Published 10:43 a.m. ET
After Samsung released the long-awaited Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3, Americans got a healthy dose of nostalgia. The days of the Razr and Sidekick may be long gone, but touchscreen foldables and flippables are back and better than ever. Will Apple hop on the bandwagon with its own flip phone variant?
Apple's annual keynote is coming up, and fans of the tech giant are wondering what's next for its product line. Will there be a flip phone, a foldable phone, or some other back-to-the-future style offering?
Apple's annual launch event is coming up
Apple is hosting its annual keynote address on Sep. 14. During the event, Apple executives are expected to spill the beans on the next line of iPhones, the iPhone 13.
Fans are awaiting the all-virtual event to find out what's next for Apple products, and whether the company will try to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 products. Bear in mind that Samsung worked on perfecting those products for years before it felt comfortable releasing them into the world.
Will Apple release a foldable phone?
Experts think a foldable or flip phone is in Apple's future—but not yet. They think it will come at a later date, after the upcoming event. For now, people are calling the potential product the iPhone Flip.
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that the iPhone Flip will come in 2023. Rumors suggest its screen will be larger than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3's 7.6-inch screen. It's also rumored to be larger than the current iPad Mini's 7.9-inch screen.
Whether Apple will release a flip or fold version—or both—is still unknown. In the meantime, Samsung is expected to sell a total of 5.2 million units of its two products this year. If Apple can conquer the nostalgic sector within the next two years, there could be a lot of opportunities for the company and the stock.
Other products rumored for release at the keynote
Last year, Apple's product release featured a total design overhaul and a 5G upgrade. This year, the changes aren't expected to be so drastic. However, there are some rumored features:
Something called an A15 chip, or a semiconductor that speeds up browsing and scrolling (given the global chip shortage, it's a 50-50 chance this rumor comes to fruition).
Improved resolution for photos and videos, cementing iPhones as professional-grade photography and videography tools.
A reduction in size of the previous generation's black bar, which many customers dislike.
Portrait mode for videos.
Updates to Airpods, Apple watches, and Apple TV+ devices.
Digital IDs along with the iOS 15 update (this would eliminate the need to carry a physical form of ID in some airports).
Like the talk about foldable and flip phones, these expectations are just rumors. We'll have to tune into the keynote on Sep. 14 for details about what products Apple will really bring to light.