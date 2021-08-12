Internet Computer (ICP) Has Risen Sharply, More Upside Lies Ahead

According to the Digital Coin Price prediction, Internet Computer coin will gain ground in the coming years to reach $227 in 2025, which suggests a 218 percent upside potential.

Longforecast.com forecasts a price of nearly $300 for ICP by 2025, which implies a potential upside of 320 percent.

The price predictions show that it will be a long way up for ICP to reach its all-time high, but the general consensus is that ICP will march upwards. This also implies that the current price offers a decent entry opportunity for big gains.