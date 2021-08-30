Ideanomics (IDEX) Stock Is a Good Bet for High-Risk Investors

IDEX stock has gained nearly 90 percent over the last year. Investors think that Ideanomics was a major play on the EV market. The acquisition deal comes as numerous automakers are competing to develop EVs after Europe, China, and other countries mandate lower carbon emissions.

In the second quarter, Ideanomics reported total revenue of $33.2 million. The company’s EV revenue in the second quarter was $6.1 million compared to $0.7 million in the second quarter of 2020.